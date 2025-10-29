The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild getting deluxe vinyl soundtrack release

Nintendo has announced two gorgeous vinyl soundtracks for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to be released next year.

Available in two flavours: a 130-track, 8 LP box set for $325.00, as well as a cheaper 34-track 2 LP set for $94.00

The larger set comes with eight records all with a blue and gold splatter effect. Each LP comes protected with slipcases and inner sleeves with artwork from the game. It all comes in a blue and gold box to look great on your shelf.

The cheaper option still comes with two LPs in nice sleeves but with different looking effects on the LP itself.

It’s all available from the My Nintendo Store here in Australia. We’ll update the story with more retailers once we get an official press release in the morning.