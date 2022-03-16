The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero out October 7th with Deluxe Edition in Australia
The upcoming The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero finally has a solid release date here in Australia, we’re getting a Deluxe Edtion of the game as well.
The deluxe edition of the game contains the game, a digital soundtrack and a mini-art book. Basically, every version of the game sold here will be this deluxe edition so no need to worry about stock.
Trails From Zero is that the game never got an official English translation, so fans translated it themselves over about a decade. NIS America then reached out to the fan translators and offered to pay for it for an official release.
The Deluxe Edition is now available to preorder at EB Games, JB Hi-Fi, Amazon, Gamesmen, and DX Collectables.
