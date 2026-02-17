Switch

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon finally available in Australia

Saga over.

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 18, 2026

If you haven’t been following the saga of the missing The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon here in Australia, the good news is that it’s over.

The game was released on the Australian eShop overnight in both Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 incarnations. The fabled demo, which was part of the drama, is also available for the Nintendo Switch version of the game. It’s also available on the PlayStation store.

If you missed out on the funThe Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon released last month in the rest of the world but was missing from the Australian eShop. The game was classified, or at least its demo was, before it was then refused classification and removed from the Nintendo eShop and PlayStation Store. We reached out locally to the distributor of Trails games, who couldn’t do anything as it was a digital-only release. We also contacted NIS America and heard nothing. Then the game reappeared on the Classification website with an R18+ rating.

But now, the game is out, so enjoy Trails fans.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch, Switch 2
Tags
The Legend of Heroes
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment