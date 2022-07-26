The latest Nintendo Switch Online app update helps you make friends
Nintendo has updated the Nintendo Switch Online app with a bunch of handy new features – all about making friends.
You can now send friend requests through the app itself, you can also generate a URL or QR code so someone else can add you as a friend too. However, no matter how you send the request, they have to be accepted on a Nintendo Switch Console.
On iOS the app now requires iOS 14.0 as well. Get the update from the Apple App Store or Google Play today.
