The Jordan Challenge is coming to all versions of NBA 2K23 and that includes Switch

2K have revealed details about the Jordan Challenge mode that is returning to NBA 2K23, something that first popped up way back in NBA 2K11.

The Jordan Challenge contains 15 events from the career of NBA legend Michael Jordan and tasks players with completing them, from the early days as a college sensation, to his game-winning shot in the 1998 NBA Finals.

“The Jordan Challenge is an immersive experience unlike anything NBA 2K fans have seen, completely rebuilding the challenges from 2K11 and adding five new moments,” said Erick Boenisch, VP of NBA Development at Visual Concepts. “Our team took everything into consideration when constructing this game mode; the arenas, the players, the uniforms, the broadcast, and the play style of the era have been accounted for in an effort to give fans a truly authentic and unique playable Jordan experience.”

In order to ensure that players can get the correct atmosphere for each challenge, the game will overlay filters to make things look like they would have from the 80’s and 90’s. In-game assets for the presentation will be replaced with old school looking versions, much like viewers would have seen on the tv, as another way to help sell the impact.

One of the cooler aspects of the mode is that each challenge will feature a pre-game interview, of someone that was there during that moment in basketball history. Players will be regaled by the likes of Marv Albert (courtside commentator for The Shrug game), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (opponent in 1988 All-Star game in Chicago), Dennis Rodman (opponent in the Bad Boys game), Phil Jackson (head coach in The Last Dance game), and many more.

Check out the trailer for the mode below.

If you want to learn more details about the challenges, you can check out the Courtside Report, which is something that the team behind the game put out, as a way to deep dive into various aspects. Just note that all the screens contained within are not from the Switch release.

The game will arrive on September 9 and will be available in the standard release, or as the digital only Michael Jordan Edition.