The indie open house continues with day 4 bringing more games to Switch

by Luke HendersonDecember 23, 2022

Nintendo’s House of Indies event is back for day 4, meaning there is only one to go and just like Day 1, Day 2 and Day 3 has delivered two out now titles and two to come in the new year. The first two games are out now.

Melatonin

eShop Link

Hyper Gunsport

eShop Link

These games are coming in 2023

Afterimage

Smile for Me

If you want to check out the entire presentation, you can do that below.

