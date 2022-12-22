The indie open house continues with day 4 bringing more games to Switch
Nintendo’s House of Indies event is back for day 4, meaning there is only one to go and just like Day 1, Day 2 and Day 3 has delivered two out now titles and two to come in the new year. The first two games are out now.
Melatonin
Hyper Gunsport
These games are coming in 2023
Afterimage
Smile for Me
If you want to check out the entire presentation, you can do that below.
