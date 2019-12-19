The Good Guys’ good deal on a Nintendo Switch Lite a misprint

Earlier in the week, we reported, based on an OzBargain post, that The Good Guys would have a Nintendo Switch Lite for $244 dollars starting today.

It would now appear that the $244 is a misprint and the updated online catalogue, and the price you can find in-store today is $324. Which at just $5 off RRP is, just a little lame.

If you’re after a Lite at the moment the best deal going is $279 from Amazon, or if you need it before Christmas most other stores have it for $299 or around that.

We’re sorry we posted the wrong price earlier this week, the lag between seeing the scan of the catalogue and the real one going live didn’t help either.