The games we would love to see come to Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo fans have often been left behind when some big games get released elsewhere and while some games in a series found their way over to Switch, there are a great many that did not. With Nintendo Switch 2 having more power than any Nintendo console before it, there are some new or returning IP making the jump to the console.

So, we pulled together a list of series or games, that we would love to see come to Nintendo Switch 2. Just a note, if you see a Nintendo Switch 2 box art for the games below, those were made by us and are not confirmation of the games coming.

Assassin’s Creed

Games on Switch: Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection | Assassin’s Creed The Rebel Collection | Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Now Assassin’s Creed games have been around for almost 20 years and while in the early years Nintendo did get a few Nintendo DS games, the mainline series didn’t hit a Nintendo console until Assassin’s Creed 3 on the Wii U. But after its sequel Black Flag, the series moved on, and while Nintendo fans started to get the earlier games on Switch, we got nothing from the newer games.

In terms of newer titles, you have Unity, Syndicate, Origins, Odyssey, Valhalla, Mirage and Shadows and are all possible for Nintendo Switch 2. The big question would be which of those games would be first, the older pre-reboot titles or the more modern entries, but either way more Assassin’s Creed is always welcome. Nintendo fans can say that they have the exclusives from the DS, which are unlikely to ever get re-released.

This, but you know, without the cloud

Baldur’s Gate 3

Games on Switch: Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions | Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance | Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance II

For a lot of gamers, Baldur’s Gate 3 was the first time they had ventured into that realm, but for some it was a return home. The original games were created by the RPG masters at Bioware and provided a tactical adventure through the Forgotten Realms. The sub-series Dark Alliance was more action based and while it was still set in the same realm, its gameplay was quite a bit different. The first Dark Alliance game also hit GameCube and GameBoy Advance, though the latter was quite a departure from the others.

Baldur’s Gate 3 keeps the same spirit of the original games, but adds in a lot more, including a bit of romance. Now the game is much more open to players here than the earlier games were, more so with accessibility options, but there is still a challenge to be found. The only reason it may not make the jump is due to how demanding it can be on some computers, but given the developers at Larian Studios got it running on Xbox Series S and they made the incredible Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch, I can’t imagine they are going to pass on the chance to make something for Switch 2.

Call of Duty

Nintendo fans have not had a Call of Duty game on their console since Call of Duty: Ghosts shipped on the Wii U back in 2013, even though a lot of them have been asking. Now I know some people will say that Nintendo hardware just can’t keep up with the demands of the series, but given the game has had mobile versions, I would argue that the technology is not an issue, case in point the various Nintendo DS games.

Now we know that when Activision-Blizzard-King was bought up by Microsoft, CEO of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer admitted that Call of Duty would come to Nintendo consoles via a 10-year deal, that was signed back in February 2023. We are now 2 years past that agreement being announced and there is no Call of Duty announced for Switch or right now for Switch 2. Honestly, given the agreement, it is just a matter of time and with Switch 2 launching very soon, fingers crossed this year is the year it happens. The only question here is will the games be the old ones or new ones?

The last time Nintendo fans got a CoD game, this was the controller

Dark Souls 2 & Dark Souls 3

Games on Switch: Dark Souls Remastered

This is more of a “why has it not happened already” listing. When Dark Souls Remastered hit Nintendo Switch, a lot of gamers dove in and the special Dark Souls amiibo didn’t hurt. But then after the first game the series just never continued on Switch.

Now while personally not my genre of choice, I know there are countless folks who love the both the genre and the series. Nintendo Switch 2 fans are getting Elden Ring Tarnished Edition sometime in 2025 and then in 2026 the Switch 2 exclusive The Duskbloods is releasing. So, there is clearly some love from the developers at FromSoftware for Nintendo, which makes it easy to hope they complete the Dark Souls saga on Switch 2. Before we move on, a bit of wishful thinking that Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Bloodborne could also come over, because why not.

Completing the trilogy would be a bright move

Death Stranding

This is a listing for pure fun, more than anything. Hideo Kojima is now known as the cinematic game maker, but years ago he was known for creating some fun stealth games. Of course, all that changed in 1998 when he made Metal Gear Solid and the rest as they say is history. The last game for a Nintendo platform that he was directly involved with was the Boktai series, and before that it was the GameCube release Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes, which was a remake of the first PlayStation game.

With Death Stranding being Steam Deck verified, that means it runs on hardware that should be less powered than Nintendo Switch 2, which should mean the series can take a walk onto the platform. If this game does come over, that would be great, but the sequel coming in the future would also be great, as it has a large part set in Australia and taking a walk with your Switch 2, while walking across Australia in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, would be quite something.

The Switch 2 version could be in there

Far Cry

In 2004 Far Cry released and 2 years later Far Cry Vengeance hit the Wii, it was not a great game. But it was a Wii exclusive and was also the only entry in the series to ever hit a Nintendo platform. Now not counting DLC, there are 15 games across PC, consoles and VR and the only one Nintendo fans got was on the Wii, so Nintendo fans have been left behind.

Now you can say what you want about the Far Cry formula, Ubisoft struck gold on Far Cry 3 and never really changed much since, but the games have always been fun. The recent games have been divisive to say the least, but Far Cry 3, Far Cry 4 and the two stand-alone expansions that use their maps, were fantastic games. Given that Far Cry is one of the brands sliding into a new business unit at Ubisoft, if we are getting this series on Switch 2, we won’t hear about it for a while.

The registered trademark is the best thing about this one

Final Fantasy XIII, XIV, XV & XVI

Games on Switch: I | II | III | IV | V | VI | VII | VIII | IX | X/X-2 | XII | XV Pocket Edition

At this point, Nintendo Switch owners have access to all but five of the mainline Final Fantasy titles and we just want them to complete the set. In addition to the main entries Switch has also been graced by Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion, World of Final Fantasy Maxima, Collection of SaGa, Theatrhythm Final Bar Line and Crystal Chronicles Remastered, with the quality of those games varying. So, we have never been lacking for Final Fantasy on Switch, we just need them all.

Nintendo Switch 2 is already getting some Final Fantasy love with the announcement that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade would be coming to the console later this year, but we are missing 13, 15 (the proper one) and 16. We are also missing the two MMO games, but with Final Fantasy XI now celebrating 23 years it is unlikely to be ported to anything new. Final Fantasy XIV on the other hand is still in active development and only recently came to Xbox, so a Switch 2 version could happen, but it would need to ship with its own microSD express card. Square Enix and Nintendo have often been the best of buddies with each console generation, and that is likely to continue this time as well, which we can hope leads to the missing numbered entries coming to the platform.

Grand Theft Auto IV & V

Games on Switch: Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition | Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition | Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition

Nintendo and the Grand Theft Auto series have had a hesitant relationship, the first two titles came to GameBoy Color in 1999 and 2000, but then the series would remain MIA on Nintendo platforms for 21 years, until the release of the Definitive Edition for the PlayStation 2 era games. While they launched rough, in 2024 a surprise update released that fixed a number of issues with the games.

Now you may have spotted that we did not list Grand Theft Auto VI in our hopes and for a simple reason, Switch 2 has some power behind it but it won’t run the newest game. Even without the newest, being able to cruise around Liberty City as Niko Bellic, or head back to San Andreas and the adventures of Michael, Trevor and Franklin, well that would be great to do, especially on the go. GTA IV has also been locked onto the same platforms it released on 17 years ago, so being able to enjoy that again elsewhere would be grand, so to speak.

We would also take a Chinatown Wars HD, we are not picky

Kingdom Hearts All-in-one-Package

Games on Switch: Not a single one…

People want Kingdom Hearts on Switch and while Square Enix attempted at tricking people into them being available, they never were. Of course, we know that the Cloud versions exist, but those were never made available in Australia, if you search for it on our eShop you get a music game and Sora for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the main games are not present.

Given the series numbered entries were elsewhere, you might be forgiving in them not being made available to Nintendo fans, but the second game ever in the series was made for GameBoy Advance, so there is a connection there. In fact, half of the series released on either GBA, DS or 3DS, so Nintendo fans have had some of the adventures already. With Square Enix releasing the special Kingdom Hearts All-in-one-Package on PlayStation 4 this June, at least in stores, having that come to Nintendo Switch 2 would be great, just not in a cloud release.

The star is on Switch, the games just need to follow

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Wii U fans were treated to Mass Effect 3: Special Edition, and that released within 9 months of the other versions, but that was the only game in the series that Nintendo fans ever got. The series consists of four mainline games, two mobile titles, a collection of books, comics and even a movie, but Nintendo fans were dropped into the end of the action and that was it.

In 2021 the Mass Effect Legendary Edition was released on last-gen consoles and in a rare move they were rebuilt on Unreal Engine 3. That engine choice was deliberate but also meant that Switch could have run the games, but for some reason they never came out, despite a lot of people asking for it. With Switch 2, it seems like this would be the perfect time to bring the entire Mass Effect trilogy to a Nintendo platform and if they wanted to take Andromeda across to it as well, that would be fine by me. Electronic Arts are bringing Madden back to a Nintendo platform on Nintendo Switch 2, so I say keep that revival going and give us Mass Effect.

Monster Hunter

Games on Switch: Monster Hunter Rise | Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate

It is not hyperbole to say that Switch owners were treated very well for Monster Hunter with Rise, as it was an incredible game and delivered a lot of updates that made the series feel fresh but still maintained the traditions players loved. Nintendo fans have been granted a number of games in the series over the years, but there are a few recent ones that skipped over the Nintendo platforms and now would be the time to bring them home, so to speak.

Monster Hunter Worlds and Monster Hunter Wilds are both incredible games and while Wilds is the less likely of the two to come over, even getting Worlds and its incredible expansion would be a great get. There are older games that could do well on the Switch 2, though they would be rough gameplay wise as they are quite different to the modern games. Heck even if Capcom opted to bring Monster Hunter Frontier back in an offline form, that would be great. Basically, what we are saying is that we want Monster Hunter on Nintendo Switch 2, we already have the amiibo and the other amiibo, we just now need the games.

This would be a cool addition to the Switch 2

Persona 3 Reload

Games on Switch: Persona 3 Portable | Persona 4 Golden | Persona 4 Arena Ultimax | Persona 5 Royal | Persona 5 Tactica | Persona 5 Strikers

For the longest time Nintendo fans wanted to get Persona 5 onto Switch and when Joker was announced as the first DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, many thought it was going to happen, and it did… sort of. The first Persona game to come to Switch was a Persona 5 title, just the Strikers spin-off, which was more about bashing up hordes of enemies, like Hyrule Warriors. The second game to come would be Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, but in 2022 Persona 5 Royal arrived and fans were happy, mostly.

When Persona 3 Reloaded was announced, many Nintendo fans were hoping that the game would make the jump, we already got the Portable edition of 3. But the remake never came, other platforms got it, but not Nintendo. Perhaps what makes this weirder is that Atlus have brought countless titles to Switch, some of them console exclusive, but for whatever reason the studio will just randomly skip Switch with some titles. Given the extra power that Nintendo Switch 2 has, now could be the time to see those games make their way over and if they wanted to be nice, fixing the issues of Strikers would be a welcome touch. Even if the team don’t want to bring Persona 3 Reload to Nintendo Switch 2, a remastered port of the Nintendo 3DS exclusive Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth would be a great second place.

Show us the way to a Switch 2 version as well please

Red Dead Redemption 2

Games on Switch: Red Dead Redemption

This one is simple, Nintendo Switch got Red Dead Redemption out of nowhere and now Nintendo fans are ready for more cowboy action and Red Dead Redemption II would make a great release. The only other major cowboy themed game that Nintendo fans got over the years was 2005’s Gun by then Tony Hawk developer Neversoft. There are countless games on Switch that are set within the American West, but none offer the freedom that the Red Dead series offers.

Look Red Dead Redemption II is going to be a hard game to bring over, it is around 120gb on both PC and consoles, which means half the internal storage of Nintendo Switch 2 would go to this game. The game also had a pretty extensive online mode, which is no longer supported in full, so it either gets cut or is dead on arrival. Either way, while unlikely, this is one game we would love to see ride on to Switch 2. Just for fun, Red Dead Revolver also coming over would be lovely, just to complete the series.

This would be great on Switch 2, there is nothing to render here

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, 8 Village, 2 Remake, 3 Remake, 4 Remake

Games on Switch: Resident Evil | Resident Evil 0 | Resident Evil 4 | Resident Evil 5 | Resident Evil 6 | Resident Evil Revelations | Resident Evil Revelation 2

Much like the Final Fantasy group above, we just want the series completed on Switch 2. Yes, technically there are some of the missing games available via their Cloud releases, but let’s be honest that is not the right way to do them. Given that we have been given a number of Resident Evil games, getting the rest just makes sense.

If Capcom wanted to be nice bringing Code: Veronica, The Darkside Chronicles and The Umbrella Chronicles to Nintendo Switch 2 would be a great thing. While those games would require more work, they would do well, especially any on-rails shooter as they are often overlooked. But first, non-cloud versions of 7, 8 and the remakes would need to come over, because we need to be able to enjoy the full series on the go, which is not possible with cloud releases. If Capcom really wanted to show they care whenever Resident Evil 9 is announced, if it included Switch 2 day one, that would be lovely.

Riders Republic

When the Nintendo Switch was first announced, Ubisoft revealed a few games coming to it and one of those was Steep, a snow-based sports game where players could take on various mountains in numerous ways. It never released.

The team have since moved onto Riders Republic, the same basic idea as Steep, but without the permeance of snow and the inclusion of a whole lot more ways to get down a mountain. The game just kicked off its 14th season on other platforms, so there is a lot of game that could be delivered and with there being no other types of games like this on Switch 2, it could do very well.

Think of all the motion control options for this one

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order & Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Games on Switch: Countless

Star Wars games on Switch are a dime a dozen, mostly because Aspyr kept bringing back the classics, but new titles were few and far between. Yes, we got Star Wars Hunters, though it is closing down and while Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a great game, it’s a new take on something we had on the GameCube and Wii.

The Star Wars Jedi series could be a great get for Nintendo Switch 2, because both games offer an expansive galaxy to explore, plus has combat options galore and of course, a great story across the two titles. With the second game getting a last-gen downgrade last year, there is nothing stopping both coming to Switch 2, except maybe not wanting to spend the money, but hey maybe the force will be with this one.

The force is with our mock-ups, hopefully the force makes them become real

Star Wars Squadrons

Games on Switch: See above

The reason why Squadrons is out on its own is just because of the simple fact that the best Star Wars flying game series is Rogue Squadron and two of the three of them were exclusive to Nintendo GameCube. Star Wars Rogue Squadron III: Rebel Strike was the last flying game that anyone got, and it released in 2003, so the 2020 release of Squadrons was a big deal.

While I personally have issues with some of the decisions around Squadrons, it was the first time in 17 years that we got a new flying game, sadly cause the Wii ports of Rouge Squadron never released. Honestly, Star Wars Squadrons is a game that would do well as a digital release and dropping it on Star Wars Day 2026 could do well for Electronic Arts. Nintendo fans have never been lucky to get any of the Star Wars games from EA and this would be a nice way to correct that.

#e50111 5… Standing by

Tales of Arise

Games on Switch: Tales of Symphonia Remastered | Tales of Graces f Remastered | Tales of Vesperia

The last time that Nintendo fans got an original Tales of game, it was released only in Japan. Since Tales of Hearts released, the series has seen six mainline entries released and while one of them is now on Switch in a remastered form, the rest have not graced the console. Many of the games in the series have been on Nintendo consoles, the Nintendo DS got a large number of them, but a large proportion of games from the series, namely those from PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3 consoles have not been released elsewhere.

Tales of Arise is the most recent game in the series and given Bandai Namco’s history of bringing games to Switch after they release on other platforms, it would not be surprising to learn they are already working on some Nintendo Switch 2 titles. Would Tales of Arise be one of those games, it’s hard to say, but we would not be opposed to that. If they wanted to remaster or even just port the PlayStation titles onto Switch 2, I am sure there would be no complaints about that.

The Sims 4

Games on Switch: MySims Cosy Bundle

During the GameCube and Wii eras, The Sims was all over Nintendo, like Wario and a giant pile of coins, but then the series just vanished from Nintendo platforms, until the release of MySims Cozy Bundle last year. The last mainline series that graced a Nintendo platform was from The Sims 2 era and given The Sims 4 has been around for a decade now, it has been a while.

The Sims 4 came to consoles just a few years back, but Switch owners were left out of it, perhaps Nintendo Switch 2 will get the series back over. It is also possible that Project Rene, which is the all-new entry in the series might debut on Switch 2, whenever that is done. There are countless Sims games that could get more time in the spotlight on Nintendo Switch 2 and to that we would say boki yawesi pimewewasiwe.

If you remember this game, please consult your doctor

So, there you go, just a few games and series that we would love to see come to Nintendo Switch 2. But what about you? Do any series/games you like feel like they would do well on Nintendo’s new platform?

The Switch 2 already has some big names coming to it, why not a few more?