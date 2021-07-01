The Game of Life: Super Mario Edition board game is on the way

For the first time, The Game of Life is getting a Super Mario Edition set to be released – sigh – this “summer. That’s winter here, which could be now or anytime in the next three months. Pick a month.

This version of The Game of Life sees Mario, Luigi, Peach, Yoshi and others travel the Mushroom Kingdom by collecting coins, power-ups and items. What a life! It all, of course, leads up to Bowser – not retirement like the normal game.

No word yet on an Australian release date, but hopefully we’ll learn that soon.

Source: Polygon