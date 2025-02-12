The first trailer for Sonic Racing CrossWorlds has raced out
Sega has released the first gameplay trailer for Sonic Racing CrossWorlds, after that tease at the end of 2024. The only thing that we don’t get with this new trailer is a release date.
Details on characters, locations and honestly anything are scarce, but we do have this.
Race across land, sea, air, space, and time in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds! Warp through Travel Rings into new dimensions where something new awaits around every twist and turn. Speed to victory solo or as a team in a variety of offline and online modes and compete against players from around the world. Build the ultimate machine to match your racing style, unlock gadgets to gain the upper hand, and unleash power-up items for the win!
Right now there is no release date, but it is expected in 2025 for Switch (and other platforms) so for now we wait.
The below screens are not from the Switch version, but do show off some more locations that Sonic and friends will race across.