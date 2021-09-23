The first Nintendo Switch OLED Model unboxing has appeared

Take a look below.

Even though the entire video is in Japanese, it’s an unboxing so it’s not too hard to follow. The box is smaller than the original Nintendo Switch consoles with a tighter packaging setup. You can see the Switch OLED model compared to the Lite and OG models as well.

We’re fast approaching the launch of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model at just 15 days away. We’ve now got the first unboxing video been posted by Japanese YouTuber Hikakin.

