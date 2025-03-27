The first Nintendo Switch 2 Experience event in New York is coming together

Advertisement

This time next week, we’ll know all about the Nintendo Switch 2. Soon after, at the Nintendo Direct just a few days later, the public will get their hands on the system and the many games Nintendo is sure to announce. The first Nintendo Switch 2 Experience event takes place in New York City on April 4, and preparations are already underway. Clearly, Nintendo isn’t trying to hide it, as the entrance to the event is visible from the street—although, of course, there’s nothing much to see yet.

It’s surreal to see the Nintendo Switch 2 logo in public—we’re so close now.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Experience kicks off in New York before travelling across the US and Europe, eventually making its way to Melbourne on May 10–11, 2025. Tickets have already sold out, but you can join the waitlist in case someone can’t attend. Something would have to fall off for me not to attend.

Meanwhile, there’s a Nintendo Direct tonight just for the OG Switch, followed by the big Nintendo Switch 2 Direct next week. We’re in for an exciting couple of weeks.