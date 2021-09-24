The final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter will be revealed October 6th
While we didn’t get the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter in the Direct, we do know when we’ll learn about it – on October 6 (or the 5th depending where you are in Australia).
Masahiro Sakurai will be hosting the last special video to reveal the final character – after that no more.
You’ll need to stay up for this one, he goes live at 1am on October 6th AEDT. Note the daylight savings!
Who will it be?
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments