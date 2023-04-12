The final 3 minute trailer for Tears of the Kingdom is coming today
Nintendo has announced that the final trailer before release for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be broadcast later today Australian time. (technically it’s Friday morning for the east coast, sue me).
The trailer will be roughly three minutes long and after that, nothing more until the game releases on May 12th.
Here’s the times for Australia;
- Perth – Thursday, 13 Apr 2023 at 10:00 pm AWST
- Adelaide – Thursday, 13 Apr 2023 at 11:30 pm ACST
- Darwin – Thursday , 13 Apr 2023 at 11:30 pm ACST
- Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart, Canberra, Brisbane – Friday, 14 Apr 2023 at 12:00 midn AEST
Last chance to bail out and not watch any more about the game. Can you resist?
