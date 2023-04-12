33
0

The final 3 minute trailer for Tears of the Kingdom is coming today

by Daniel VuckovicApril 12, 2023

Nintendo has announced that the final trailer before release for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be broadcast later today Australian time. (technically it’s Friday morning for the east coast, sue me).

The trailer will be roughly three minutes long and after that, nothing more until the game releases on May 12th.

Here’s the times for Australia;

  • Perth – Thursday, 13 Apr 2023 at 10:00 pm AWST
  • Adelaide – Thursday, 13 Apr 2023 at 11:30 pm ACST
  • Darwin – Thursday , 13 Apr 2023 at 11:30 pm ACST
  • Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart, Canberra, Brisbane – Friday, 14 Apr 2023 at 12:00 midn AEST

Last chance to bail out and not watch any more about the game. Can you resist?

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
General
Tags
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment