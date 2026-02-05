The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered unfurls onto Switch 2 in 2026
Oh hi, Todd.
Bethesda’s own Todd Howard was on hand during last night’s Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase to reveal that The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 sometime in 2026.
This release will include all of the expansions as well, including Shivering Isles and Knights of the Nine. The game will be getting a digital and physical release.
Return to exploring the vast landscape of Cyrodiil like never before when the renowned open world fantasy RPG returns with improved graphics and enhanced gameplay. Players and newcomers alike are invited to journey through the rich world in this modernized 2006 Game of the Year. With stunning new visuals and performance, the game has been meticulously recreated from scratch. Characters, weapons, pieces of cheese, even sweet rolls. Experience all that this beloved classic has to offer with previously released story expansions of the Shivering Isles and Knights of the Nine, and more.