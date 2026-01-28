The Disney Afternoon Collection confirmed for Switch, Switch 2 with two new games

After nine years of “why haven’t you done this, it’s a licence to print money?”, The Disney Afternoon Collection is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2.

The Disney Afternoon Collection was originally released back in 2017 and, for some reason, never made it to the Nintendo Switch. Now, nine years later, we’re finally getting our hands on it. There’s more good news though as the collection will feature two more games than originally included.

The collection from Digital Eclipse includes the following NES games: DuckTales, DuckTales 2, TaleSpin, Darkwing Duck, Chip ’n Dale Rescue Rangers and Chip ’n Dale Rescue Rangers 2, along with the newcomers Bonkers and Goof Troop, which, if you’re old enough, you’ll know were originally SNES games. Goof Troop was also Shinji Mikami’s first game at Capcom, which is pretty neat.

The collection comes with filtering options and new ways to play, including Boss Rush and Time Attack modes, along with online leaderboards. Like most collections, you can also rewind the games for extra help, and there’s a Museum to check out extra concept art and music — you know the drill.

There’s also a physical version coming, and the Switch 2 version is on a Game Card rather than a Game Key Card.

All of this information comes from the Japanese eShop, which still lists the game. However, the trailer and details about the physical version have since been removed. Someone hit publish early!