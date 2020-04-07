The Detective RPG masterpiece Disco Elysium is coming to Switch

Did you know BBC has a gaming podcast series, me neither, but they do and they recently had ZA/UM on the show, which was recorded after the studio took home an impressive three BAFTA’s.

It was during the interview when Aleksander Rostov, the Art Director for the game, answered a question if the game was coming to Switch. His response was as confirmed as it gets:

“this interview is, at this very moment, interrupting me from writing up design documentation for the user interface and input systems for the Switch port”.

If that was not clear enough, the games Lead Narrative Writer Helen Hindpere also confirmed it by saying:

“I think… yeah, it’s gonna happen soon.”

So there you go, if you want to have a listen to the show on its own, click here for that, but for Disco Elysium on Switch, we will need to wait a while for the game to come, based on the comment above.