The cast of the Super Mario Bros. animated movie revealed, out Holiday 2022
There were quite a few surprises in this morning’s Nintendo Direct including an appearance by Shigeru Miyamoto himself. He came on to tell everyone about the voice cast for the upcoming Super Mario movie. The movie will also be released next Christmas.
Here’s the cast.
- Chris Pratt as Mario
- Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach
- Charlie Day as Luigi
- Jack Black as Bowser
- Keegan-Michael Key as Toad
- Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong
- Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong
- Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek
- Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike
Thoughts?
So where’s Charles Martinet? Never fear he’ll be in it voicing surprise cameo appearances.
