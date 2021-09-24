The cast of the Super Mario Bros. animated movie revealed, out Holiday 2022

There were quite a few surprises in this morning’s Nintendo Direct including an appearance by Shigeru Miyamoto himself. He came on to tell everyone about the voice cast for the upcoming Super Mario movie. The movie will also be released next Christmas.

Here’s the cast.

Chris Pratt as Mario

Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach

Charlie Day as Luigi

Jack Black as Bowser

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike

Thoughts?

















So where’s Charles Martinet? Never fear he’ll be in it voicing surprise cameo appearances.