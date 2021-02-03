The cancelled Xbox GoldenEye 007 remaster has leaked

After footage of the game surfaced over the weekend the cancelled and never released remaster of Goldeneye 007 has now leaked.

The files required are now available online and can be simply played by anyone with an Xbox 360 emulator. The game runs at full smooth 60FPS, in HD with remastered graphics. You can even switch between the old and new graphics on the fly. The game also features dual analog controls.

Back in 2007, the Microsoft owned Rare developed this HD remaster and planned (or had hoped) to release it on the Xbox Live Arcade service.

Copyright troubles saw the game never released, and only low quality footage of it had been seen before this week.

There’s probably no chance this remaster will ever be released properly, this will have to do for now.