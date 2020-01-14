1226
The Breath of the Wild inspired Genshin Impact is coming to the Switch

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 14, 2020

The Chinese developed Genshin Impact is coming to Nintendo Switch. Developed by miHoYo, Genshin Impact caused a bit of an uproar when it was announced last year.

The game is heavily inspired by Breath of the Wild, so much so that many have dubbed it a ‘clone’ with both game’s style and some of its gameplay elements being very reminiscent of Breath of the Wild.

When the game was announced last year there were consoles smashed in protest, with people upset at Sony for allowing such a copycat game (at the time, it was thought to be a PlayStation 4 console exclusive).

Here’s a trailer for the game, and some earlier PS4 gameplay footage from last year, take a look and see what you think. It is not currently known when Genshin Impact will release.

