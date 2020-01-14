The Breath of the Wild inspired Genshin Impact is coming to the Switch

The Chinese developed Genshin Impact is coming to Nintendo Switch. Developed by miHoYo, Genshin Impact caused a bit of an uproar when it was announced last year.

The game is heavily inspired by Breath of the Wild, so much so that many have dubbed it a ‘clone’ with both game’s style and some of its gameplay elements being very reminiscent of Breath of the Wild.

When the game was announced last year there were consoles smashed in protest, with people upset at Sony for allowing such a copycat game (at the time, it was thought to be a PlayStation 4 console exclusive).

When Mihoyo unveiled Genshin Impact for PS4, many noted the game was inspired by BOTW.



Some fans of BOTW are upset that Sony is promoting this game because of the similarities + they think it’s shameless of Sony.



This man smashed his PS4 at ChinaJoy in protest. pic.twitter.com/jwJqwREgaz — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 3, 2019 Seems he wasn’t the only one protesting.



lul pic.twitter.com/tyofudXNsD — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 4, 2019

Here’s a trailer for the game, and some earlier PS4 gameplay footage from last year, take a look and see what you think. It is not currently known when Genshin Impact will release.