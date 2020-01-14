The Breath of the Wild inspired Genshin Impact is coming to the Switch
The Chinese developed Genshin Impact is coming to Nintendo Switch. Developed by miHoYo, Genshin Impact caused a bit of an uproar when it was announced last year.
The game is heavily inspired by Breath of the Wild, so much so that many have dubbed it a ‘clone’ with both game’s style and some of its gameplay elements being very reminiscent of Breath of the Wild.
miHoYo新作タイトル『原神』がSwitchでも発売決定！ ティザーサイト＆トレーラームービーも公開#原神 #miHoYo https://t.co/ZHJQETr2Oq pic.twitter.com/LcWbu4GYvI— ファミ通.com (@famitsu) January 14, 2020
When the game was announced last year there were consoles smashed in protest, with people upset at Sony for allowing such a copycat game (at the time, it was thought to be a PlayStation 4 console exclusive).
When Mihoyo unveiled Genshin Impact for PS4, many noted the game was inspired by BOTW.— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 3, 2019
Some fans of BOTW are upset that Sony is promoting this game because of the similarities + they think it’s shameless of Sony.
This man smashed his PS4 at ChinaJoy in protest. pic.twitter.com/jwJqwREgaz
Seems he wasn’t the only one protesting.— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 4, 2019
lul pic.twitter.com/tyofudXNsD
Here’s a trailer for the game, and some earlier PS4 gameplay footage from last year, take a look and see what you think. It is not currently known when Genshin Impact will release.
