The best Tears of the Kingdom Ultrahand silliness, Korok torturing and fails so far

Advertisement

It’s only been a couple of days and people are already making the craziest crap in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Between the new Ultrahand building, Zonai devices and the recall ability people are constructing, and launching all sorts of things all over the map.

There seems to be a couple of trends forming, things built with Ultrahand that Nintendo probably never imagined people would create…

sorry zelda, you’re on your own

i’m too busy becoming a professional skateboarder #TearsOfTheKingdom #Zelda pic.twitter.com/yoGimTuTFw Advertisement May 13, 2023

nintendo devs: works tirelessly and exhaustively for 6 years straight, implementing new and thought-provoking game mechanics into Tears of the Kingdom for players to explore



the players: pic.twitter.com/Wz5sLiaf1o Advertisement May 14, 2023

Then there’s people torturing the poor Koroks, in so many different ways.

Ladies and gentlemen,



I present you the Korok Rotisserie machine. #ZeldaTearsOfKingdom pic.twitter.com/LCtsRdfGov — Pory (@pory_leeks) May 11, 2023

some of you are so distracted you’ll never finish the game 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RugpZ6WOjE — Gene Park (@GenePark) May 13, 2023

And then there’s the fails, and the close ones

Advertisement

the whole call was screaming at me and calling me stupid for this one #TearsOfTheKingdom #Zelda #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/c5w4XEtk70 — ⭐️Lou⭐️ (@butchbearking) May 13, 2023

I'm so good at this game pic.twitter.com/fLfQOnmpDg — XEECEE (@XEECEEVEVO) May 12, 2023