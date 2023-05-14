The best Tears of the Kingdom Ultrahand silliness, Korok torturing and fails so far
It’s only been a couple of days and people are already making the craziest crap in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Between the new Ultrahand building, Zonai devices and the recall ability people are constructing, and launching all sorts of things all over the map.
There seems to be a couple of trends forming, things built with Ultrahand that Nintendo probably never imagined people would create…
@soulbanana0 My Gundam Banana One in Zelda tears of the Kingdom#zelda #tearsofthekingdom #switchgames ♬ 原聲 – SoulBanana
sorry zelda, you’re on your own
i’m too busy becoming a professional skateboarder #TearsOfTheKingdom #Zelda pic.twitter.com/yoGimTuTFw— 💙ambi☁️ (@aquatic_ambi) May 13, 2023Advertisement
legend of zelda: oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/PSbC2MLIY9— angel (@angelmendoza___) May 13, 2023
Only had one fan on me, but paddle steamers work #TearsOfTheKingdom #Zelda #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/i5bSxB1bYB— Iron Josh (@Mario__Bones) May 13, 2023
He’s SHREDDING 💥#TearsOfTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/EE1uZaz5IJ— Vinny 🌟 (@DingityDingus) May 13, 2023
nintendo devs: works tirelessly and exhaustively for 6 years straight, implementing new and thought-provoking game mechanics into Tears of the Kingdom for players to explore
the players: pic.twitter.com/Wz5sLiaf1o— liccnuke (@liccnuke) May 14, 2023Advertisement
Then there’s people torturing the poor Koroks, in so many different ways.
Ladies and gentlemen,— Pory (@pory_leeks) May 11, 2023
I present you the Korok Rotisserie machine. #ZeldaTearsOfKingdom pic.twitter.com/LCtsRdfGov
WHAT ARE THE ODDS?!!!!! Wait for it… #TEARSOFTHEKINGDOM pic.twitter.com/5W0H4au5PT— ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) May 14, 2023
some of you are so distracted you’ll never finish the game 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RugpZ6WOjE— Gene Park (@GenePark) May 13, 2023
And then there’s the fails, and the close ones
the whole call was screaming at me and calling me stupid for this one #TearsOfTheKingdom #Zelda #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/c5w4XEtk70— ⭐️Lou⭐️ (@butchbearking) May 13, 2023
the panic, the realisation #TearsOfTheKingdom #Zelda #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/w08DGRnS26— Oliver Brandt 🏳️🌈 (@Chocobalt) May 13, 2023
I'm so good at this game pic.twitter.com/fLfQOnmpDg— XEECEE (@XEECEEVEVO) May 12, 2023
this was the first thing I built and I was so proud of myself and then I went to turn it on and… :') #TearsOfTheKingdom #Zelda #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/LPfaUQrbzd— naolpha leggy in hyrule! (@twelfthouse) May 13, 2023