The award-winning Aussie made Florence comes to Switch

The award-winning and locally made Florence is headed toward the Nintendo Switch (and PC).

The Melbourne based Mountains studio originally released Florence for mobile devices back in 2018 where it won an Apple Design Award and BAFTA for best mobile game.

Florence is an interactive story with a touching heart and uses simple controls to play and tell the story. How it’ll control on Switch remains to be seen (when docked).

The game is out on February 13th, local pricing has not yet been set.