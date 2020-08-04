The Animal Crossing New Horizons Special Edition Switch is back in stock at EB Games
Update: And it’s gone just minutes later.
It’s been super hard to find for months, and there was a small restock last month – but it’s back – again.
EB Games has put up some more consoles, we have no idea how many or how long they may last and as I type this it might have even been sold out.
Here’s the link you need. If we spot any more stores with stock we’ll let you know.
Sadly despite Nintendo adding a backup service for Animal Crossing: New Horizons you still cannot yet transfer your islands to any new console until sometime in the future.
