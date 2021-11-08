The Animal Crossing New Horizons Special Edition Console is returning to stores again

The Animal Crossing New Horizons Special Edition Console, which was a huge hit last year, is getting another run. Maybe more got made or perhaps they found a bunch in the back corner of the warehouse.

First released in the first half of last year, then again in July and then again in September, this limited edition console will return to stores on November 26th. The console is a standard Nintendo Switch, and the package doesn’t contain a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Currently the following stores have it up for preorder

Amazon have a listing as well and should be stocking it.

