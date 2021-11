The Animal Crossing New Horizons Special Edition Console is returning to stores again

The Animal Crossing New Horizons Special Edition Console, which was a huge hit last year, is getting another run. Maybe more got made or perhaps they found a bunch in the back corner of the warehouse.

First released in the first half of last year, then again in July and then again in September, this¬†limited edition¬†console will return to stores on November 26th. The console is a standard Nintendo Switch, and the package doesn’t contain a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.¬†

Currently the following stores have it up for preorder

Amazon have a listing as well and should be stocking it.

BACK IN STOCK: The Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing New Horizons Special Edition Console, coming 26 November! Strictly 1 per customer.



Escape to Your Personal Island Paradise: https://t.co/doGMtV5Elw pic.twitter.com/X35ojZd7wX — EB Games Australia (@EBGamesAus) November 8, 2021