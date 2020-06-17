The Animal Crossing New Horizons Limited Edition Switch console is returning to Aussie stores

Stock situation

The very gorgeous, and very sold-out Animal Crossing Limited Edition console is getting a restock in Australia.

We believe only JB Hi-Fi and EB Games will be stocking the console, with preorders for the console starting shortly. If you want one, we recommend preordering as soon as possible.

They’ll be back in stores from July 10th.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Limited Edition Nintendo Switch console is BACK with EXTREMELY LIMITED UNITS available to preorder NOW, online only! 🎉



Hurry! 1 per customer, while stocks last: https://t.co/cX5DMylckk pic.twitter.com/Lld9L5dULg — EB Games Australia (@EBGamesAus) June 17, 2020