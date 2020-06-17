1040
5

The Animal Crossing New Horizons Limited Edition Switch console is returning to Aussie stores

by Daniel VuckovicJune 18, 2020

Stock situation

EB Games: Sold Out
Gamesmen: Sold Out

The very gorgeous, and very sold-out Animal Crossing Limited Edition console is getting a restock in Australia.

We believe only JB Hi-Fi and EB Games will be stocking the console, with preorders for the console starting shortly. If you want one, we recommend preordering as soon as possible.

They’ll be back in stores from July 10th.

