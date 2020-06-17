The Animal Crossing New Horizons Limited Edition Switch console is returning to Aussie stores
The very gorgeous, and very sold-out Animal Crossing Limited Edition console is getting a restock in Australia.
We believe only JB Hi-Fi and EB Games will be stocking the console, with preorders for the console starting shortly. If you want one, we recommend preordering as soon as possible.
They’ll be back in stores from July 10th.
Here is the pre-order link for ebGames
https://www.ebgames.com.au/product/nintendo-switch/217402-nintendo-switch-animal-crossing-new-horizons-special-edition-console
Damn, missed the EB preorder. Wonder if JB will do an online one?
We think they are, not sure when though!
You reckon Amazon might also stock them too?
THANKYOU VOOKS I GOT ONE FOR MY SON!