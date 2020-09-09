420
The Animal Crossing New Horizons Limited Edition Switch console is returning to Aussie stores in October

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 10, 2020

Update: Now available to preorder at EB Games and JB Hi-Fi

Nintendo Australia has just confirmed that the Animal Crossing New Horizons Limited Edition Switch console will return to retailers – again – on October 9th.

These have been hard to find since lunch and although we got a second batch of them in June, they have still been something of a rarity. We’ll have a list of retailers and where to get them as soon as possible. Be sure to follow our Twitter for faster updates.

