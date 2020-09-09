The Animal Crossing New Horizons Limited Edition Switch console is returning to Aussie stores in October
Update: Now available to preorder at EB Games and JB Hi-Fi
Nintendo Australia has just confirmed that the Animal Crossing New Horizons Limited Edition Switch console will return to retailers – again – on October 9th.
These have been hard to find since lunch and although we got a second batch of them in June, they have still been something of a rarity. We’ll have a list of retailers and where to get them as soon as possible. Be sure to follow our Twitter for faster updates.
Yessss! Thanks folks. Finally got my hands on one after getting scammed on Gumtree (thank god for my bank) and resisting dirty scalpers. Just need a second run for the G&W