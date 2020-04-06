The Animal Crossing New Horizons Eggpocalypse is over – Version 1.1.4 nerfs egg drops

Nintendo has heard the complaints, and until April 12th, the actual Bunny day, the number of eggs that will appear in the game has been reduced.

Animal Crossing: New Horizon has been updated to version 1.1.4 and the drop rates for some eggs have been dropped. Hopefully making fishing easier (we’ll confirm as soon as we can!)

Eggs will be easier to collect on April 12th if you do happen to miss out and want to participate on the day.

The game has also fixed an issue with Flick returning the wrong bug. Update now and escape the eggpocalypse.