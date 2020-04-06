The Animal Crossing New Horizons Eggpocalypse is over – Version 1.1.4 nerfs egg drops
Nintendo has heard the complaints, and until April 12th, the actual Bunny day, the number of eggs that will appear in the game has been reduced.
Animal Crossing: New Horizon has been updated to version 1.1.4 and the drop rates for some eggs have been dropped. Hopefully making fishing easier (we’ll confirm as soon as we can!)
Eggs will be easier to collect on April 12th if you do happen to miss out and want to participate on the day.
The game has also fixed an issue with Flick returning the wrong bug. Update now and escape the eggpocalypse.
I’ve seen horrors, horrors that you’ve seen. But you have no right to call me a murderer. You have a right to kill me. You have a right to do that, but you have no right to judge me. It’s impossible for words to describe what is necessary to those who do not know what horror means. Horror. Horror has a face. And you must make a friend of horror. Horror and water eggs are your friends. If they are not then they are enemies to be feared.