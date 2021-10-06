The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct is next week

As promised in the last Nintendo Direct, Animal Crossing was set to get its own Direct in October. Well now its October and Nintendo has set a date.

Early on October 16th (or late on the 15th, depending where you live) Nintendo will run through a 20 minute Direct to show us all the goodies finally coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. During the last Nintendo Direct the return of Brewster was teased, we can’t wait to see what else.

Here’s the times you need, yes that’s very early Saturday morning.