Thank Goodness You’re Here coming to Switch in 2024

Advertisement

A wonderfully weird game has been announced at Gamescom – Thank Goodness You’re Here! is from developers Coal Supper and published by Panic.

They’re calling a “comedy slapformer”, and if you can work out what type of game that means from the trailer you’re doing a better job than me. The game has you play as a travelling salesman through the English town called Barnsworth.

The game is due out sometime in 2024.