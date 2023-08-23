Thank Goodness You’re Here coming to Switch in 2024
A wonderfully weird game has been announced at Gamescom – Thank Goodness You’re Here! is from developers Coal Supper and published by Panic.
They’re calling a “comedy slapformer”, and if you can work out what type of game that means from the trailer you’re doing a better job than me. The game has you play as a travelling salesman through the English town called Barnsworth.
The game is due out sometime in 2024.
After arriving early for a big meeting with the mayor of a bizarre Northern English town, a traveling salesman takes the time to explore and meet the locals, who are all very eager to give him a series of increasingly odd jobs…
“Thank Goodness You’re Here!” is a comedy slapformer, which unfolds over time as the players’ exploration and antics leave their mark on the strange town of Barnsworth. With each completed odd job, new areas of the town open up, stranger and stranger tasks become available, and the clock ticks towards our salesman’s big meeting. The town’s colorful inhabitants are brought to life with vibrant hand-drawn animation, fully voiced dialogue, and wall-to-wall double entendres.