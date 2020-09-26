TGS: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity gets a new story trailer

A new story trailer, along with a whole bunch of new gameplay footage from Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity has been revealed during an online-TGS presentation tonight.

The new trailer shows off fresh gameplay from the game as well as more of the story. There’s also a look at 100 years younger Impa who is playable in the game. The new trailer also shows a new bonus, if you have a Breath of the Wild save you get a Training Sword… Well it’s better than nothing.

The presentation is still running, the video below included Atelier footage as well but the Hyrule Warriors is about an hour in.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is out November 20th.