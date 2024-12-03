Tetris NES comes to Nintendo Switch Online on December 12th
After being announced earlier this year for a 2024 release, Nintendo has confirmed the NES version of Tetris is dropping on December 12th. It’s a little weird they’re giving us two weeks’ notice, but even weirder that the streak of Donkey Kong Land games is officially broken. Guess Donkey Kong Land III will show up eventually.
A puzzle classic returns!— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 3, 2024
Tetris® for NES comes to Nintendo Switch Online on 12/12! pic.twitter.com/TIhj7Uq2Mo
This is the original NES version of Tetris, made by Nintendo and released back in 1989. It plays differently from other versions and gets ridiculously hard as you go. If you’re curious about Tetris and its history, you should check out the digital documentary Tetris Forever. It dives into the history of the game and even lets you play older versions—some that are even older than this one.
There’s also a Tetris themed Tetris 99 event coming up as well on December 6th to the 10th, odd it’s not the same time as the release of this.
With this release, there aren’t any other confirmed but unreleased Nintendo Switch Online games left—aside from the likely release of Donkey Kong Land III.