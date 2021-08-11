Tetris Effect: Connected T-spins onto Switch this October

Ever wanted to experience a version of Tetris with psychedelic visuals, sick beats, and a cooperative multiplayer mode? This one’s for you.

Nintendo announced in this morning’s Indie World presentation that Tetris Effect: Connected will be making its way onto the Switch on the 8th of October. The game/spiritual experience features over 30 stages, each with unique music, backgrounds, sounds, themes, and special effects, with the Connected update (included by default in the Switch version) adding a 1v1 online competitive mode and a 3-player co-op mode, both of which have cross-platform multiplayer.

Tetris Effect previously released as a PlayStation exclusive back in 2018, before then technically becoming an Xbox exclusive with the additional Connected content late last year. No local pricing has been announced for the Switch version of the game, but given the PS4 and Xbox One/Series versions go for $55 and $60 respectively, it’s probably safe to assume it’ll cost a similar amount.

Now the only challenge will be tearing yourself away from Metroid Dread, which is launching on the very same day.