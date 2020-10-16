Tetris 99’s Pokémon Sword and Shield theme has returned

Much like the recent run of repeat Grand Prix events, Tetris 99 is getting another repeat, this time in celebration of the upcoming release of The Crown Tundra expansion for Pokemon Sword and Shield. Check out this tweet from a year ago, to see the theme in action.

Before you set off on your grand adventure in the Galar region, play in this special #PokemonSwordShield themed #Tetris99 MAXIMUS CUP! Earn at least 100 event points to get this custom theme. @Tetris_officialhttps://t.co/jrWEmtmcey pic.twitter.com/vsupyEejoF — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) November 1, 2019

You should hopefully know the plan, any Tetris 99 matches you take part in, will feature the theme, earn 100 points and you can unlock it for keeps. The higher you place in an event, the more points you earn and if you come 1st, you get 100 points.

The event is set to run at the following times, depending on what part of the country you are in.

AEDT (Melb/Sydney/Hobart): Oct 16th at 6pm until Oct 22nd at 5:59pm

AEST (Brisbane): Oct 16th at 5pm until Oct 22nd at 4:59pm

ACDT (Adelaide): Oct 16th at 5:30pm until Oct 22nd at 5:29pm

ACST (Darwin): Oct 16th at 4:30pm until Oct 22nd at 4:29pm

AWST (Perth): Oct 16th at 3pm until Oct 22nd at 2:59pm

With this making a return, is there any past ones that you would love to see get another chance?