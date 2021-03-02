Tetris 99 is getting furious with the Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Grand Prix
Nintendo have announced that another Grand Prix is coming to Tetris 99, themed to the recently released Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, check out the video below to see what you can expect in it.
As always, the event will run over a weekend, starting this Friday, these are the go times, depending on what part of the country you are in.
- AEST 5:00 PM 05-Mar til 4:59 PM 09-Mar
- AEDT 6:00:00 PM 05-Mar til 5:59 PM 09-Mar
- ACST 5:30:00 PM 05-Mar til 5:29 PM 09-Mar
- AWST 3:00:00 PM 05-Mar til 2:59 PM 09-Mar
- NZST 8:00:00 PM 05-Mar til 7:59 PM 09-Mar
As always, you will need to earn 100 points to unlock the theme, a win will get you there in one match and the higher you place, the more points you can earn.
What say you, ready to face off against Bowser one more time?
