Tetris 99 is getting an Animal Crossing themed Grand Prix

Hot on the heels of the recent Ring Fit Adventure Grand Prix, Tetris 99 is back with another Grand Prix, this time themed to the hit Animal Crossing New Horizons.

You should know the drill by now, but if you don’t, as you take part in the event over the weekend and earn points, you can unlock a special theme, the higher you place, the more points you earn. Collect 100 points and the theme is yours, see what you can get in the below video.

Nintendo Australia confirmed our local times, which are as follows:

Melbourne/Sydney/Brisbane/Hobart Friday May 15, 5pm to Tuesday May 19 4:59pm

Adelaide/Darwin Friday May 15, 4:30pm to Tuesday May 19 4:29pm

Perth Friday May 15, 3pm to Tuesday May 19 2:59pm



Are you still playing Tetris 99? Do these Grand Prix events matter to you? Sound off below and let us know