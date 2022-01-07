Tetris 99 is getting a legendary new grand prix, thanks to Pokemon Legends Arceus
Nintendo have announced that the next Tetris 99 Grand Prix is coming soon, and will be celebrating the upcoming release of Pokemon Legends Arceus.
Running from January 21st, through to January 25th, the event will offer the same as past ones, in that those who win the Tetris 99 event, or earn enough points over the course of the weekend, can unlock a new theme.
Right now, exact timings have not been confirmed, but they should align or be very close to the December Grand Prix, which where the following:
- AEDT – 6pm Friday Jan 21st – 5:59pm Tuesday Jan 25th
- AEST – 5pm Friday Jan 21st – 4:59pm Tuesday Jan 25th
- ACDT – 5:30pm Friday Jan 21st – 5:29pm Tuesday Jan 25th
- ACST – 4:30pm Friday Jan 21st – 4:29pm Tuesday Jan 25th
- AWST – 3pm Friday Jan 21st – 2:59pm Tuesday Jan 25th
Of course, those times should be confirmed in the days leading up to the event.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
33%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
33%
Fresh
33%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments