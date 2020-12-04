Tetris 99 is celebrating Super Mario All-Stars with the latest Grand Prix
Nintendo has revealed that the 18th Grand Prix coming to Tetris 99 will be themed about Super Mario All-Stars. And it’s on now!
As usual, the Japan Twitter account for Nintendo released some video of the new theme in action, check it out below.
Here are the times for the different states:
- AEST 5:00 PM 04-Dec til 4:59 PM 08-Dec
- AEDT 6:00:00 PM 04-Dec til 5:59 PM 08-Dec
- ACST 5:30:00 PM 04-Dec til 5:29 PM 08-Dec
- AWST 3:00:00 PM 04-Dec til 2:59 PM 08-Dec
- NZST 8:00:00 PM 04-Dec til 7:59 PM 08-Dec
So will you be taking part this weekend?
