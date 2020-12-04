Tetris 99 is celebrating Super Mario All-Stars with the latest Grand Prix

Nintendo has revealed that the 18th Grand Prix coming to Tetris 99 will be themed about Super Mario All-Stars. And it’s on now!

The next #TETRIS99 Grand Prix is a Super NES-talgic one! This time, you can earn an exclusive Super Mario All-Stars theme! @tetris_official #SuperMario35



More info: https://t.co/LJmbNg7RNw pic.twitter.com/OKG1A5xVwA — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) December 1, 2020

As usual, the Japan Twitter account for Nintendo released some video of the new theme in action, check it out below.

Here are the times for the different states:

AEST 5:00 PM 04-Dec til 4:59 PM 08-Dec

AEDT 6:00:00 PM 04-Dec til 5:59 PM 08-Dec

ACST 5:30:00 PM 04-Dec til 5:29 PM 08-Dec

AWST 3:00:00 PM 04-Dec til 2:59 PM 08-Dec

NZST 8:00:00 PM 04-Dec til 7:59 PM 08-Dec

So will you be taking part this weekend?