Tetris 99 is celebrating Super Mario All-Stars with the latest Grand Prix

by Luke HendersonDecember 4, 2020

Nintendo has revealed that the 18th Grand Prix coming to Tetris 99 will be themed about Super Mario All-Stars. And it’s on now!

As usual, the Japan Twitter account for Nintendo released some video of the new theme in action, check it out below.

Here are the times for the different states:

  • AEST 5:00 PM 04-Dec til 4:59 PM 08-Dec
  • AEDT 6:00:00 PM 04-Dec til 5:59 PM 08-Dec
  • ACST 5:30:00 PM 04-Dec til 5:29 PM 08-Dec
  • AWST 3:00:00 PM 04-Dec til 2:59 PM 08-Dec
  • NZST 8:00:00 PM 04-Dec til 7:59 PM 08-Dec

So will you be taking part this weekend?

