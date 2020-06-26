Tetris 99 is back with a Xenoblade Chronicles Grand Prix

Tetris 99 is the game that keeps giving, as Nintendo have announced that on July 3rd, the 14th Grand Prix will take place, this time with a Xenoblade Chronicles theme.

As always, if you earn 100 points over the course of the period, you can unlock an exclusive theme, which you can see below.

If you want to take part, these are the times you need to know:

Melbourne/Sydney/Brisbane/Hobart

5pm, July 3rd until 4:59pm July 7th

Adelaide/Darwin

4:30pm, July 3rd until 4:29pm July 7th

Perth