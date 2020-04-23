Tetris 99 gets another Grand Prix, with some spotting by Ring Fit Adventure

It has been a bit, but Nintendo have announced another new Tetris 99 Grand Prix, this time themed with Ring Fit Adventure.

This latest Grand Prix will kick off at 5pm on April 24, which is tomorrow and will run until 4:59pm on April 28. Those are the times for those in the AEST zones, for the others:

ACST: 4:30pm April 24 – 4:29pm April 28

AWST: 3pm April 24 – 2:59pm April 28

NZST: 7pm – April 24 – 6:59pm April 28

As with all Tetris 99 battles, you will be one of 99 players, taking out first place will get you the full 100 points, if you come second or lower, you will earn points relative to your standings at the end of the event.

Once players have accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring background art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by Ring Fit Adventure.