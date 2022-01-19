Terraria is the next Nintendo Switch Online Game Trials title

The sandbox-game Terraria is the game that will be made available under Nintendo’s Game Trial part of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

From January 26th until February 1st, you’ll be able to play the game for free. Should you like it, you can buy it and continue your progress. There’s no discount listed on the eShop yet, but usually, they’ll be discounted when games go on sale. At the moment, it’s sitting at $59.95 AUD. It doesn’t go on sale too often, so this could be the time to pounce.

Two weeks ago the game got a Version 1.4 update adding a tonne of content that had been missing from the Switch version.

You can download the game now ahead of the 26th.