Terminator 2D: NO FATE recreates Terminator 2 as 2D action side-scroller

A brand-new way to experience Terminator 2 is on the way with the announcement of Terminator 2D: NO FATE. This 2D action side-scroller will follow the story of Terminator 2 while also introducing new scenes to enhance the narrative. The game is being developed by Bitmap Bureau and published by Reef Entertainment.

Presented in the style of a classic arcade game, you’ll be able to play as Sarah Connor and the T-800 as they take on the T-1000 to stop Skynet once and for all. You can also play as John Connor in the future, fighting on the front lines for humanity’s survival. In addition to scenes from the movie, the game features original scenarios and multiple endings.

The game is due out later this year on September 5th, 2025. It’ll be released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. It’ll be released digitally, but there is also physical versions for the Switch and PlayStation. We’ll try and find out how we can get them here in Australia.