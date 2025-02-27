Terminator 2D: NO FATE recreates Terminator 2 as 2D action side-scroller
A brand-new way to experience Terminator 2 is on the way with the announcement of Terminator 2D: NO FATE. This 2D action side-scroller will follow the story of Terminator 2 while also introducing new scenes to enhance the narrative. The game is being developed by Bitmap Bureau and published by Reef Entertainment.
Presented in the style of a classic arcade game, you’ll be able to play as Sarah Connor and the T-800 as they take on the T-1000 to stop Skynet once and for all. You can also play as John Connor in the future, fighting on the front lines for humanity’s survival. In addition to scenes from the movie, the game features original scenarios and multiple endings.
The game is due out later this year on September 5th, 2025. It’ll be released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. It’ll be released digitally, but there is also physical versions for the Switch and PlayStation. We’ll try and find out how we can get them here in Australia.
- Step into a classic arcade experience that pays homage to the Terminatoruniverse with authentic arcade gameplay, music and visuals built from the ground up.
- Relive iconic moments and forge new paths as Sarah, John and the T-800 in a narrative featuring a mix of classic Terminator 2: Judgment Day scenes and untold Terminator stories.
- Shoot, sneak and escape the T-1000’s blades in a wide array of levels, and lead the Resistance as John Connor in critical Future War missions.
- Battle against the full force of Cyberdyne and Skynet’s arsenal, with multiple enemy types and adrenaline-pumping boss fights to take on.
- See the world of Terminator 2: Judgment Day like never before with detailed 2D sprite artwork of your favourite characters and scenes.
- Enjoy a cinematic soundtrack featuring recrafted music from the legendary Terminator 2: Judgment Day score and all-new compositions.
- Aim for the highest rank in each level to reign supreme on your high score table and achieve arcade immortality.
- Mix things up with multiple different game modes to unlock and choose from: Story Mode, Arcade Mode, Infinite Mode, Boss Rush, Mother of the Future and Level Training!