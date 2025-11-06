Terminator 2D: No Fate delayed again until December

The upcoming throwback title Terminator 2D: No Fate has been delayed once again, now set to release on December 12th, 2025, on all consoles.

Reef Entertainment says the delay is due to the physical version of the game, as they want all components ready so everyone can play at the same time. Technically, the digital version could be released earlier, but they’ve chosen to hold off. This marks the second delay for the game—for the same reason, at least.

Hi everyone,



First of all, we want to start by saying thank you. We know you’ve waited longer than expected for the release of Terminator 2D: NO FATE, and we truly appreciate your patience and support throughout this journey.



The physical components for all editions have now… — Reef Entertainment (@Reef_Games) November 5, 2025

Presented in the style of a classic arcade game, you’ll be able to play as Sarah Connor and the T-800 as they take on the T-1000 to stop Skynet once and for all. You can also play as John Connor in the future, fighting on the front lines for humanity’s survival. In addition to scenes from the movie, the game features original scenarios and multiple endings.