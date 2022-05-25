TemTem coming to the Switch, and retail on September 6th
After two years in early access, the not-Pokemon game Temtem is being released this September, even at retail stores.
Released as an early access game all the way back in 2020, the final version of the game will be released on September 6th. Temtem is a massively multiple online creature-collection adventure.
The game will be getting a digital and physical release here in Australia, and it’s coming to the Switch as all the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.
- Story Campaign: Journey across six vivid islands and embark on the adventure of becoming a Temtem tamer while fighting against the evil Clan Belsoto.
- Online World: The days of traveling solo are over; in Temtem the world is a massively multiplayer one. Tamers from around the world can join and you will be able to see them around you, living the adventure with you and fighting to become the best Temtemtamer.
- Co-Op Adventure: You will be able to join forces with a friend any time and work together towards your next goal. Catch new Temtem, complete a Route, or face off against a Temtem Leader; all while fighting alongside your friend in dual battles!
- Housing: Buy your own house at Atoll Row and decorate it your way. Buy new furniture, colour your walls and you’ll be ready to invite your friends over!
- Customise: Customise your character to stand out from the crowd and get new cosmetics while you battle other tamers. Pick a silly hat, a comfy sweatshirt, some pants, and you’re ready to go! Or maybe you prefer to wear a full-on cosplay of your favorite Temtem?
- Competitive: Start by choosing 8 Temtem and the pick and ban phase will begin. Take turns with your rival to pick your Temtem and ban theirs. When all the decisions are made and the turns are ended, you will end up with a squad of 5 Temtem and the battle will begin.
