Teeto jumps onto Nintendo Switch in Q2 2026

Teeto, a 3D adventure platformer from New Zealand developers Eat Pant Games, is coming to Nintendo Switch next year. The game is also set to release on PlayStation 5 and Steam.

It stars a blob named Teeto and their bunny, Nory, who embark on a journey to save a world consumed by shadow creatures. It’s up to Teeto and Nory to uncover the source of the corruption and save their home.