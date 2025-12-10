Switch
Teeto jumps onto Nintendo Switch in Q2 2026
Team up with Teeto and Nory.
Teeto, a 3D adventure platformer from New Zealand developers Eat Pant Games, is coming to Nintendo Switch next year. The game is also set to release on PlayStation 5 and Steam.
It stars a blob named Teeto and their bunny, Nory, who embark on a journey to save a world consumed by shadow creatures. It’s up to Teeto and Nory to uncover the source of the corruption and save their home.
Using the power to absorb objects and gain their unique abilities, players will solve puzzles, battle twisted shadow creatures, and aid a cast of quirky characters across a world brimming with charm and surprises. Whether playing solo or in 2 player couch co-op, join Teeto and Nory on a heartfelt quest of joy, mystery, and restoration.
