Switch

Teeto jumps onto Nintendo Switch in Q2 2026

Team up with Teeto and Nory.

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 11, 2025

Teeto, a 3D adventure platformer from New Zealand developers Eat Pant Games, is coming to Nintendo Switch next year. The game is also set to release on PlayStation 5 and Steam.

It stars a blob named Teeto and their bunny, Nory, who embark on a journey to save a world consumed by shadow creatures. It’s up to Teeto and Nory to uncover the source of the corruption and save their home.

Using the power to absorb objects and gain their unique abilities, players will solve puzzles, battle twisted shadow creatures, and aid a cast of quirky characters across a world brimming with charm and surprises. Whether playing solo or in 2 player couch co-op, join Teeto and Nory on a heartfelt quest of joy, mystery, and restoration.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Teeto
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment