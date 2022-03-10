Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection heading to Switch in 2022

Konami, in collaboration with Digital Eclipse, has confirmed that the newly announced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is heading to Switch later in 2022.

The collection features a total of 13 different turtle games from 8-bit, 16-bit, and the arcade. There’s the save and rewind abilities as you’d expect from such a collection as well. There’s also added online play for the games that had local multiplayer in the past.

There’s also a museum with content from the cartoons and comics but also art and sketches from the games as well.

The following games are included in the collection;

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (NES)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (Super Nintendo)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super Nintendo)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan (Game Boy)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From The Sewers (Game Boy)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

US pricing is set at $39.99 so expect around $50 bucks when released locally. It will be sold both physically and digitally.