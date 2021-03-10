Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge announced, looks radical

Dotemu has announced a brand new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-operative brawler. Shredder’s Revenge looks just like the 1980s Konami games but it being developed by Tribute Games and published by Dotemu.

Some of the Tribute Games development team were responsible for Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game. The game is playable with up to four players simultaneously.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will be released on PC and “consoles”. Dotemu has supported the Switch in the past so we think a Switch version is a certainty.

Here’s the trailer, including the iconic theme song. The game is coming “soon”.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge features groundbreaking gameplay rooted in timeless classic brawling mechanics, brought to you by the beat ’em up experts at Dotemu (Streets of Rage 4) and Tribute Games. Bash your way through gorgeous pixel art environments and slay tons of hellacious enemies with your favorite Turtle, each with his own skills and moves – making each run unique!



Choose a fighter, use radical combos to defeat your opponents and experience intense combats loaded with breathtaking action and outrageous ninja abilities. Stay sharp as you face off against Shredder and his faithful Foot Clan alone, or grab your best buds and play with up to four players simultaneously!