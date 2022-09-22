Teaser trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie coming early October, release date set

A teaser trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie will be released early next month. The trailer will premiere at New York Comic Con on October 6th/7th. Yes thanks to daylight savings times, things are going to be weird once again.

Universal Pictures also reconfirmed the American release date of April 7th, 2023 and while Universal Australia just confirmed its March 30th release here just the other day, that could still shift around, though odds are low on that.

Join us October 6th at 4pm ET for the teaser trailer premiere of Nintendo & Illumination’s upcoming Super Mario Bros. film, releasing April 7, 2023. pic.twitter.com/1jEFnlvCnU — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) September 22, 2022

Here’s the times you’ll need to be up;

Perth, Australia Fri, 7 Oct 2022 at 4:00 am AWST

Adelaide, Australia Fri, 7 Oct 2022 at 6:30 am ACDT

Darwin, Australia Fri, 7 Oct 2022 at 5:30 am ACST

Brisbane, Australia Fri, 7 Oct 2022 at 6:00 am AEST

Sydney, Australia Fri, 7 Oct 2022 at 7:00 am AEDT

Melbourne, Australia Fri, 7 Oct 2022 at 7:00 am AEDT

Canberra, Australia Fri, 7 Oct 2022 at 7:00 am AEDT

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (not its final name) stars, Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

Charles Martinet will also cameo.