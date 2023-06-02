Tears of the Kingdom Glow-in-the-dark Keychain added to Aussie My Nintendo Rewards
If you’re like me, you’ve been waiting for this one. Nintendo has added a Tears of the Kingdom glow-in-the-dark keychain to the Australian My Nintendo Store.
For a mere 600 platinum coins / points (whatever you want to call them) plus delivery it can be yours. The keychain features the Ultrahand symbol from the game.
