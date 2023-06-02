863
0

Tears of the Kingdom Glow-in-the-dark Keychain added to Aussie My Nintendo Rewards

by Daniel VuckovicJune 2, 2023
Advertisement

If you’re like me, you’ve been waiting for this one. Nintendo has added a Tears of the Kingdom glow-in-the-dark keychain to the Australian My Nintendo Store.

For a mere 600 platinum coins / points (whatever you want to call them) plus delivery it can be yours. The keychain features the Ultrahand symbol from the game.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
43%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
57%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
General
Tags
My Nintendo Store
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment