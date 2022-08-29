Team Rock wins the Splatfest World Premiere, Nintendo promises Tricolor Turf War improvements

The winner of this weekend’s Splatfest World Premiere has been crowned, with Team Rock taking the victory. Team Paper came in second and Scissors in third. The Splatfest World Premiere dominated social media over the weekend, with everyone trying the game out and its new Tricolor Turf War mode.

The Splatfest World Premiere results are in and #TeamRock has crushed it! Congrats to the winners!



A big thanks to everyone for participating, and we’ll see you in Splatsville when #Splatoon3 launches on 9/9! pic.twitter.com/NorOFbhYDk — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 28, 2022

It wasn’t all smooth sailing, matchmaking errors, communication issues and crashes all weekend, but that’s what this weekend is ultimately for. Nintendo has tweeted from the Japanese Splatoon account that it plans to improve matchmaking and Tricolor Turf War in a future update after release. Many felt that the defending team of four players had too hard of a job, so they’ll likely tweak that.

