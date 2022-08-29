30
Team Rock wins the Splatfest World Premiere, Nintendo promises Tricolor Turf War improvements

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 29, 2022

The winner of this weekend’s Splatfest World Premiere has been crowned, with Team Rock taking the victory. Team Paper came in second and Scissors in third. The Splatfest World Premiere dominated social media over the weekend, with everyone trying the game out and its new Tricolor Turf War mode.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing, matchmaking errors, communication issues and crashes all weekend, but that’s what this weekend is ultimately for. Nintendo has tweeted from the Japanese Splatoon account that it plans to improve matchmaking and Tricolor Turf War in a future update after release. Many felt that the defending team of four players had too hard of a job, so they’ll likely tweak that.

Splatoon 3 is out September 9th, check out our preview of the game here, as well as our bargain guide.

