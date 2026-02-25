Target's got some crazy Switch 2 game prices - Vooks

Target has been coming in clutch with bargain launch prices for a while now, and today they’ve got deals on some recent Switch 2 releases. We’re talking 40% off retail or more. And at the time of writing, they’re actually in stock.
Of course, Target already had these games cheaper than RRP, as do most stores, but these prices are still crazy for such new games.
Here’s what we’ve found so far:
- Kirby Air Riders – $59 (RRP is $109.95, 46% off)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment – $59 (RRP is $109.95, 46% off)
- Pokémon Legends Z-A – $69 (RRP is $109.95, 37% off)
- EB also has this for $79 for example
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – $69 (RRP is $109.95, 37% off)
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows – $49 (RRP is $89.95, 54% off)
If anymore pop up we’ll be sure to add them to the list.
1 Comment
Thanks for the heads up!
Haven’t finished ‘Age of Calamity’ so I was holding off on ‘Imprisonment’, but this was too good to pass up.